Child and man in serious condition following collision in Forest Hill

Toronto paramedics say a child and a man have been taken to hospital in serious condition after a three-vehicle collision in Forest Hill on Thursday morning.

Toronto police say the collision happened at Bathurst Street and Ava Road just after 8:30 a.m.

Footage from the scene showed a red SUV and a white SUV both with significant driver-side damage. A third vehicle, a black Subaru, appeared to have more minor damage.

So far the circumstances leading up to the collision are unclear.

Police say Bathurst Street is closed both ways from Eglinton Avenue West to Ava Road for the investigation.