

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- An organization representing Ontario's Indigenous chiefs have elected their first female leader.

Chiefs of Ontario announced that RoseAnne Archibald was voted Ontario Regional Chief at a leadership contest on the Nipissing First Nation on Wednesday.

Archibald succeeds Isadore Day, who came second in the vote after heading the organization since 2015.

The organization says Archibald, a former Deputy Grand Chief of the Nishnawbe-Aski Nation and previous grand chief for Mushkegowuk Council, was working as a consultant and artist prior to her election.

She will now join the national executive of the Assembly of First Nations.

The Chiefs of Ontario is an advocacy organization representing 133 Indigenous communities located in the province.