Cheers and tears: What happened on election night?

Doug Ford celebrated his second mandate win in Ontario to wild applause and a new rendition of his "get it done" theme song while his opponents made a tearful goodbye on Thursday night.

It was a jam-packed evening, full of close local races and surprise moments.

In the final episode of Ballot Box, the team breaks down all those highlights from election night. Here's your recap:

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Ford said he wasn't going to rush anything now that he has been handed a strong second term. He didn't say when he was going to craft his new cabinet and hinted that once his government returns to Queen's Park, they will pass a budget that's "very similar, if not almost identical" to the one they presented prior to the writ being issued.

Here's what the PCs promised leading up to election day.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford leaves a news conference in Toronto, on Friday, June 3, 2022, after winning the provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The newly elected Members of Provincial Parliament are currently scheduled to return to the legislature in early September after a summer break.

This is the final episode of Ballot Box, your one-stop shop for Ontario election news.