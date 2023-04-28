Charges laid in York Region grandparent scam investigation
Investigators from York Regional Police said on Friday that charges have been laid in an ongoing emergency/grandparent scam investigation.
York Regional Police said in a press release that they began an investigation into a series of grandparent and emergency scams in January, with the money involvedtotalling approximately $46,000. At least six incidents allegedly involved a male suspect and a blue Toyota Yaris, police said.
A suspect was identified on April 27 and charges were announced Friday.
Deonarine Rooplal, 66, of Chateauguay, Que., has been charged with six counts each of fraud over $5,000, extortion and possession of property obtained by crime worth over $5,000.
A grandparent scam typically entails the suspect impersonating a victim’s family, using their emotional bond in order to defraud them. A common scam sees a younger criminal calling an older person, claiming they’re in some sort of trouble and demanding funds instantly.
Police are asking anyone who thinks they may have been the victim of a grandparent scam to contact their local authorities.
INVESTIGATION
-
