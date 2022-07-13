Charges laid in violent carjacking in Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking in Toronto’s Rexdale neighbourhood last month.

According to police, a 39-year-old woman parked her car near Elmhurst Drive and Islington Avenue on June 30 and was approached by two men. One of the men pointed a handgun at her, police said, and demanded that she get out of the car, police said.

The other man allegedly kicked the woman in the leg when she honked her car horn.

Both men fled the area in a getaway car, police said.

One July 12, police executed a search warrant and took one suspect into custody. Officers recovered clothing worn during the robbery and a quantity of ammunition, investigators said.

Toronto resident Ali Barre has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, weapons dangerous and careless storage of ammunition.

The other suspect is still at large. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.