Charges laid in series of GTA jewellery store robberies

A 24-year-old man has been charged and four others are being sought in connection with a series of jewellery store robberies across the Greater Toronto Area.

According to investigators, three men entered a jewellery store near Progress Avenue and Triton Road in Scarborough on June 8 while wearing disguises, which included masks and black and yellow construction outfits.

One man allegedly pointed a ¬handgun at the employees and ordered them into the back office, police said.

The suspects then opened the display cases and removed a large quantity of jewellery before fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle.

A second incident was reported on June 22 near Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road in York Region.

Police say that five men entered a jewellery store while wearing masks and used a hammer, mallet and a crowbar to smash the glass display cases.

The men allegedly stole a large content of merchandise and fled the store in a getaway vehicle.

A joint investigation with multiple Toronto police units as well as the York Regional Police Service resulted in the identification of one suspect.

On Sept .15, police took a suspect into custody and executed two search warrants, finding an 8mm Glock handgun and a quantity of fentanyl.

Toronto resident Stephan Salmon is facing multiple charges in connection with the investigation, including robbery with offensive weapon, disguise with intent, forcible confinement, as well as a slew of firearm and drug-related offences.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators have not released any detailed descriptions of the four other suspects wanted in connection with the robberies.