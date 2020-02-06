TORONTO -- A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a three-vehicle crash that left four people, including three teenagers, injured on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Donside Drive around 4 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision.

According to investigators, a man was driving a white Infinity Q50 “at a high rate of speed” on Pharmacy Avenue when he swerved left to avoid a collision with a van.

The driver crossed over into the southbound lanes and struck a blue Toyota Yaris, which was then pushed into a red Honda Fit that was directly behind it.

The four occupants of the Toyota Yaris were transported to hospital for treatment.

Police said that one of the passengers, a 15-year-old girl, sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver and two other passengers—who paramedics previously said were also teenagers—suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Infinity sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital while the driver of the Honda Fit was uninjured.

On Thursday, police said that a suspect identified as Mohamad Hansh, of Quebec, has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.