TORONTO -- A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Oshawa that left a teenager critically injured earlier this month.

Just after 8 p.m. on Feb. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of Stevenson Road North and Conlin Road after receiving reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

A 14-year-old boy was found at the scene with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital in an air ambulance for treatment. He remains in hospital in serious condition, police said.

According to investigators, the teenager was operating the motorcycle and was struck from behind by a vehicle, which fled the scene after the collision.

Const. George Tudos told reporters the day after the crash that the teenager was not licenced to operate the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

"That vehicle was going southbound on the road when it struck the motorcycle and then it fled the scene leaving him clinging to life,” Tudos said.

Investigators released a description of the vehicle involved, saying that it was a light-coloured four-door sedan that would have extensive damage to its front end.

On Thursday, police said that a Pickering resident identified as John Bungaro had been taken into custody in connection with the incident. He has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, driving a motor vehicle on a highway with no insurance, and failing to report an accident.

He appeared in bail court and was released on a promise to appear.