TORONTO -- A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a Toronto man who was stabbed outside of a Parkdale apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jameson Avenue and King Street just before 2 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim, who has since been identified as 51-year-old Andrew Downs, was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

According to investigators, there was an altercation between the victim and the suspect outside of the building prior to the stabbing. The two parties were known to one another, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before turning himself into police a short time later.

Dale Nelson, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Homicide investigators say they are still asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashboard camera video of the area to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.