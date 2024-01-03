TORONTO
    • Charges laid in death of pedestrian hit by garbage truck in midtown Toronto

    Toronto paramedics are on the scene of a fatal collision involving a garbage truck that left a pedestrian dead on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

    A driver has been charged in the death of a pedestrian hit by a garbage truck in midtown Toronto last month.

    The driver, a 40-year-old man, is facing charges of careless driving causing bodily harm or death, failing to yield to a pedestrian and turn – not in safety under the Highway Traffic Act in the Dec. 7 collision, Toronto police announced Wednesday.

    The incident happened at the intersection of St. Clair Avenue West and Winona Drive, east of Oakwood Avenue.

    Police said a garbage truck was travelling west on St. Clair Avenue and turned right toward Winona Drive when it struck a pedestrian walking east to west on the north side crosswalk.

    The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

    Police did not identify the driver who was charged.

    Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

