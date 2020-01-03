A teenager is facing an impaired driving charge after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton left a 17-year-old dead.

According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was driving southbound on Mcvean Drive, north of Da Vinci Avenue, around 11 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2019 when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and drove into a ditch, striking some trees.

The 17-year-old passenger of the vehicle, who has been identified as Brampton resident Jaipartap Sidhu, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was taken to a trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries.

Peel Regional Police said that the driver has since been charged with criminal negligence causing death and operation of a vehicle while impaired causing death.

The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.