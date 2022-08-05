Charges laid in 2021 shooting at Mississauga restaurant: Peel police

Peel Regional Police have laid charges in connection with an alleged shooting that occurred at a restaurant in Mississauga last year.

Police said the incident happened on September 18, 2021 in the area of Hurontario Street and Derry Road.

Officers located a Ruger Mark 4 firearm in the course of their investigation.

Police announced Friday that they made an arrest in the case last night in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Investigators said 26-year-old Japdeep Randhawa of Mississauga has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with attempt, knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime.

He was being held pending a bail hearing in Brampton.

Investigators did not provide any information about victims or other possible suspects.

Police said they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with further information to contact them.