

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two suspects dubbed by police as the “U-Haul Bandits” are being charged in connection with a string of December robberies in Toronto.

The incidents occurred between Dec. 7 and Dec. 30.

Police said the first robbery took place in a store near Danforth and Woodbine avenues around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. Investigators allege that a woman walked out of the store with a basket of stolen items. When the store manager confronted her, police said she produced a knife.

The woman and the man she was with fled the area in a stolen U-Haul truck.

The second incident occurred at a store near Danforth and Coxwell avenues on Dec. 11 at 11:10 p.m. Police allege the same woman ran towards the exit of the store holding stolen merchandise.

The store supervisor made an attempt to stop her. The woman then “produced a knife in a threatening manner,” police said. The other suspect was waiting outside the store and the pair fled the area in a stolen U-Haul truck, according to police.

On the evening of Dec. 22, the same suspect posed as a customer at a store near Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street. She allegedly asked the employee to access merchandise in a locked display case.

The woman then walked out of the store with the merchandise, police said. When the employee chased her down, police said she took out a knife.

The final incident occurred on Dec. 30 at 11:55 am. Police said the female suspect entered a store near Ellesmere and Neilson roads and filled a basket with merchandise, while her accomplice waited near the exit.

Police said that the man confronted an employee who tried to stop the woman from leaving the store. The man was allegedly holding a knife.

On Dec. 31, two people were taken into custody in connection with the robberies.

Jenna Feero, 25, and Anthony Crehore, 27, have been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon, possession of property obtained by crime, and several counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing and they anticipate further charges will be laid.