A Toronto woman is facing charges after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle and fleeing the scene with her infant last month.

According to investigators, officers tried to stop a woman who was reportedly driving a stolen car around 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 27.

The woman drove away and became involved in a single-vehicle collision at a construction site near Lawrence Avenue West and Caledonia Road, police said. Following the collision, police allege the woman fled the area on foot.

At the time, investigators said that witnesses reported seeing an infant with the woman.

A suspect was taken into custody by police on Tuesday in connection with the incident.

Colbie Harris, 27, has been charged with failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, failing to remain, possessing stolen property and breach of probation.

No information has been released regarding the wellbeing of the child.