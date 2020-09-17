TORONTO -- Three people have been charged in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping in Scarborough on Tuesday in which three workers were tied up and one was forcibly taken to a bank to withdraw money.

According to Toronto police, two men in disguise allegedly entered an office building near McNicholl Avenue and Middlefield Road with guns and bound three employees using duct tape and electrical cord.

“One of the armed men kept watch over the three employees while the other armed man commanded a fourth person, a 32-year-old man, out of the building at gunpoint,” police said.

At that point, investigators said the armed man and the 32-year-old drove to a nearby bank in his car. The other three employees were held hostage at the office, police said.

“The 32-year-old man was threatened and forced to perform transactions, withdrawing large amounts of money in bank notes and then handing them over to the armed man.”

Police said that after the transactions were complete, the armed man left the area on foot.

The 32-year-old then called his office, police said, and he was told the other armed man had fled the scene.

On Wednesday, Toronto police’s Holdup Squad executed five search warrants and recovered stolen bank notes, a large quantity of cash and a replica handgun.

Three people were taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

Toronto resident Krishan Arora, 36 and Ajax resident Dinash Chaudhry, 27 are each facing multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, kidnapping and threatening death.

Kennedy Kelly, 21, of Oshawa, has been charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

The charges have not been proven in court.