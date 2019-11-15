TORONTO -- A 33-year-old Toronto man has been charged after city officials spent the morning succeeding Remembrance Day removing graffiti found on the cenotaph just outside Old City Hall.

On Tuesday morning, the words “ye broke faith” and “with us” were seen spray-painted onto two sides of the monument located in downtown Toronto at Queen and Bay streets.

The words appear to reference the line, “If ye break faith with us who die,” from John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields.”

Officers with the Toronto Police Service confirmed they received a cell regarding the vandalism at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

City officials were later seen power washing the cenotaph, removing the paint, in the noon hour that same day.

At the time, Toronto Mayor John Tory called the act “disgraceful and completely unacceptable.”

“You have to ask yourself what kind of person would do this kind of things any day of the year, especially on the day after Remembrance Day when you had thousands of people place poppies here in somber and solemn remembrance of those who served us,” he said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford commented on the matter on Twitter as well.

Thomas Christian Zaugg now faces two mischief charges in connection with the incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.