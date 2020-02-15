TORONTO -- A 32-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly firing gunshots in the direction of officers and forcing part of a Brantford neighbourhood to shut down during negotiations with police.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Barton and Ottawa streets in Hamilton around 10 p.m. on Jan. 31 after receiving a call of a suspicious male.

“When officers pursued the suspect, he brandished a firearm and fired multiple gunshots in the direction of officers,” police said in a news release issued on Saturday.

At one point during the pursuit, police said the suspect positioned a female between himself and officers.

The suspect fled the area and was last seen near Britannia Avenue.

“Hours later, police received information that a resident in the area confronted a male she discovered on her property,” investigators said. “A physical altercation occurred and the male fled on foot. The resident received minor injuries.”

Police said they believe the incidents were related.

Following a two-week investigation with neighbouring police agencies, investigators executed an arrest warrant for a suspect identified as Jamie Dryden.

Dryden was wanted on numerous charges, including discharging a firearm with intent, assault causing bodily harm, and forcible confinement.

Officers located the suspect at an address near Brier Park in Brantford. Roads in the area were closed to vehicle and foot traffic while police conducted their investigation.

“As a precaution, area schools were placed into hold and secure due to the risk posed by Dryden. With the support of police negotiators, Dryden was safely arrested before midnight and returned to Hamilton.”

Police said that the investigation is ongoing and investigators believe further charges will be laid.