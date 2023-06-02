Charges laid after suspect allegedly threatened to shoot Toronto mayoral candidates

Police have laid charges against a suspect who allegedly threatened to shoot candidates running for mayor in Toronto.

Police said Thursday that a suspect walked into a location near Mortimer and Coxwell avenues in East York at around 10:45 a.m. on June 1 and made threatening remarks about shooting mayoral candidates. Police said he then brandished what appeared to be a firearm.

The incident led several leading candidates to cancel public appearances and forced the cancellation of a debate that was scheduled to take place at OCAD University Thursday night.

An arrest was made in the case late Thursday.

Police said Friday that 29-year-old Junior Francois Lavagesse, of Toronto, has now been charged with two counts of weapons dangerous, carrying concealed, uttering threats, and failing to comply with recognizance.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance via video link Friday morning.

Meanwhile most candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race are back out on the campaign trail Friday, a day after many of them hunkered down while police searched for the suspect.

There are multiple appearances and announcements planned by candidates throughout the day.

The latest poll released Friday shows Olivia Chow continues to enjoy a strong lead in the race with just three weeks left to go before Election Day on June 26.

Speaking with reporters at an announcement Friday, Chow said she’s grateful the suspect has been apprehended.

“I’m grateful to the police, and that the threat is not here anymore,” Chow said. “I was concerned for my team. I wasn’t personally feeling too threatened.”

She added it’s important to create a city with the “conditions where there are fewer crimes and we can all feel safe.”