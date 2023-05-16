Charges laid after Ontario police seize $12M worth of cannabis

Two people have been arrested after police seized nearly $12 million worth of contraband cannabis in St. Catharines.

Joint police forces from across Ontario executed a search warrant on May 6, at a facility on Third Avenue, and found more than 11,800 cannabis plants.

The location was licensed to produce fewer than 1,000 plants, police said.

In addition, officers seized about 77 kilograms of cannabis shake.

A second search warrant was executed a few days later at a nearby residence and several vehicles. Two occupants of the residence—identified as 40-year-old Rodolfo Ramirez and 25-year-old Gervi Santamaria—were taken into custody. They have been charged under the Cannabis Act with cultivating cannabis without authorization.

The charges have not been proven in court.