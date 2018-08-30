

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 32-year-old Scarborough man is facing charges in an alleged case of road rage where a man was seen clinging to the hood of a vehicle speeding down Highway 404.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident happened Wednesday morning near Highway 401 and Highway 404 after three people got into an argument about merging onto the highway.

When one of the drivers began throwing items, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said another man started to take photos and video.

Schmidt said that prompted the angry driver to get back into his vehicle. But, when he started to pull away, the person taking pictures grabbed hold of the hood and held on as it sped off.

The vehicle reportedly drove at a high speed down the highway with the man dangling from the hood, but Schmidt said it didn’t go very far.

Though police have not obtained video of the incident, footage circulating online shows a man clutching the hood of a vehicle while it zooms by a bus and other motorists.

Schmidt said the man who clung to the hood has since spoken to OPP about the incident.

On Thursday morning, police announce charges in the case.

A suspect identified as Edward Ennis has been charged with dangerous driving and assault with a weapon.