

CTV News Toronto





A shocking incident involving an axe-wielding man at Spadina Station has ended in criminal charges.

On Wednesday morning, witnesses told Toronto police that they saw a man carrying three axes walk into Ossington subway station while “acting in a strange manner.”

The man reportedly boarded an eastbound train and got off at the Spadina stop.

Once on the streetcar platform, it’s alleged the man began swinging the largest of the three axes “in a threatening manner.”

The sight caused panic among TTC riders, many of whom fled from the station.

The suspect attempted to leave the area by fleeing through a streetcar tunnel but was apprehended by officers a short time later.

A suspect identified as 33-year-old Dean Watson, of Toronto, has been charged with weapons dangerous, carry a concealed weapon, assault with a weapon, mischief, and failure to comply with probation.

He appeared in court on Thursday.

Police say all three axes have been seized.

Investigators are still looking to speak with witnesses who were at the station that morning. Anyone with information is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.