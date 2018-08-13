

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- Police in Hamilton say a wanted man was arrested Sunday evening after he was found jumping from rooftop to rooftop in the city.

Police say they responded to reports of a man jumping on roofs at about 7 p.m.

They say further investigation led them to believe the man was James Tupper, who was wanted on previous offences.

Police say they found Tupper, 41, and he surrendered without incident.

Tupper has been charged with uttering threats and uttering death threats, criminal harassment, breach of probation and fail to report to probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.