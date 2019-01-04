

CTV News Toronto





Charges have been laid in connection with a December shooting in Black Creek where a male was shot in the head.

Toronto police say three men have been charged in the alleged incident, which unfolded in a parking lot near Driftwood Avenue and Jane Street on the afternoon of Dec. 18.

It’s alleged two males were walking in the lot when a vehicle containing three men pulled up alongside them.

The two parties exchanged words, police say, before multiple gunshots were fired at the victims from at least one handgun inside the vehicle.

One of the two males suffered a gunshot wound to his head, causing him to fall to the pavement. Police allege the driver then ran over the victim, dragging him several feet before the vehicle fled the area.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where his condition later improved. Police say he has since stabilized.

The second male was not hurt.

Police made their first arrest in the case three days later.

The remaining suspects were apprehended on January 3.

In total, three men have been charged with attempted murder.

The suspects, identified as 19-year-old Stefian Grcevic, 20-year-old Filmon Fesshaghirgis, and 22-year-old Janai Alexander, all of Toronto, each face a slew of changes, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Two other suspects, 18-year-old Joshua Sawyers and 21-year-old Donte’a Mitchell, both of Toronto, are alleged to have been inside a vehicle containing the suspects at the time of their arrest.

Both have been charged with occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, among other offences.

All five men are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.