Charges laid after loaded firearm found during Mississauga traffic stop
Four people have been charged after a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop in Mississauga.
According to Peel Regional Police, an officer conducted the traffic stop near Mid-Way Boulevard and Invader Crescent.
Four people were taken into custody after the firearm was seized.
The suspects—two of whom are 20 years old and two of whom are 19 years old—are facing multiple firearm-related charges, including possession and carrying a concealed weapon.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how wildfires are starting: experts answer your questions
As fires continue to burn in Canada, CTVNews.ca helps answer questions from how a wildfire starts to how a person can be held responsible for igniting one.
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
Canada's first out lesbian federal minister on why Pride feels different this year
In 2021, Pascale St-Onge made history becoming the first out lesbian to become a federal cabinet minister. In an exclusive sit-down interview with CTV News, St-Onge speaks about why Pride month feels different this year, and why she thinks sports organizations and athletes should be stepping up.
Loneliness, insomnia associated with frequent use of AI systems at work: study
Employees who regularly use artificial intelligence systems have a higher chance of experiencing loneliness, which can result in insomnia, according to a new study.
Attorney General Garland keeps poker face as firestorm erupts after Trump charges
On his first day as attorney general, Merrick Garland pledged a return to what he called the "norms" of the Justice Department and said he would work to eliminate the perception of political interference. But in the two years since he took office, the former federal judge has found himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions.
Conservatives have to moderate to win the next election, O'Toole says in exit interview
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole maintains the party will have to moderate if it wants to win a majority government in the next general election, and he 'disagrees' with his caucus colleagues who say otherwise.
The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. As a result, she is the one responsible for those annual gifts that run the gamut from embarrassingly silly-looking neckties to kids' finger paintings crafted with so much love by those tiny hands that they can bring a tear to the eye of even the most stoic father.
U.S., China remain at odds on numerous issues as Blinken finishes first day of meetings in Beijing
The United States and China have failed to overcome their most serious disagreements but were able to discuss them in a potentially constructive way and have agreed to continue talks, U.S. officials said Sunday.
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet will wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a strategy to streamline operations amid fierce competition.
Montreal
-
Bus driver scolds South Shore student for speaking English in exchange caught on camera
A South Shore family is fuming after a bus driver told a 12-year-old student to speak French and said she was disrespectful by speaking English. It happened Friday when the driver was taking several children, who are neurodiverse, to school.
-
Arrests after teenage boy reportedly forced into trunk, found unharmed in garage: SPVM
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating what appears to be the abduction of teenage boy in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough early Sunday morning. While police initially described the victim as a man, an SPVM spokesperson later confirmed he was a teenage boy.
-
4-year-old drowns in Quebec City residential pool
A four-year-old child drowned in a residential swimming pool in Quebec City Saturday evening. Local police (SPVQ) are investigating the incident.
London
-
'I owed him drug money': Man allegedly breaks into London, Ont. apartment, shoots off fireworks
A wild scene played out in an eleventh floor apartment in northeast London where a man said he had fireworks shot at him. The London Police Service said they were called to “a disturbance” at 114 Arbour Glen Cres. just before noon on Sunday.
-
Late night collision sends multiple people to hospital
A late night collision in east London, Ont. involving multiple vehicles sent several people to hospital Saturday night, with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 'It’s just been progressively getting worse': Owner speaks out after suspect caught on camera breaking into central London, Ont. bakery
A London, Ont. business owner is speaking out Saturday after her bakery was once again broken into — and she’s calling on the city and police to come together to address what she believes is an escalating problem.
Kitchener
-
Here's how wildfires are starting: experts answer your questions
As fires continue to burn in Canada, CTVNews.ca helps answer questions from how a wildfire starts to how a person can be held responsible for igniting one.
-
Careless smoking believed to be cause of two Cambridge fires
Careless smoking is believed to be the cause of two fires in Cambridge on Saturday.
-
WRPS arrest suspicious man painting motorcycle, licence plate
Waterloo regional police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested after officers received reports of a suspicious person painting a motorcycle and licence plate.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
-
Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
-
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Muskoka Lakes Township
OPP in Muskoka Lakes Township say a motorcyclist has died following a crash on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Here's when Ottawa could see record-breaking warm temperatures this week
It is a cloudy and cool final Sunday of spring in Ottawa, but record-breaking warm temperatures will arrive this week as the calendar turns to summer.
-
City of Ottawa re-establishes working group to address rat infestations
The city of Ottawa is bringing back its rat-mitigation working group to coordinate the city's response to rats, as residents raise concerns about the rodents roaming around properties.
-
12 things to do in Ottawa for free this summer
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 12 things you can do for free in Ottawa this summer.
Windsor
-
Two deceased in separate crashes: Chatham-Kent police
Police continue to investigate after two separate collisions in Chatham-Kent only hours apart that claimed the lives of two people on Saturday.
-
Here is Windsor’s Father’s Day Sunday forecast
It’s Father’s Day Sunday and people are eager to make the most of their day and enjoy the sunshine. With the official start of summer only days away, sunshine will be aplenty this week in the City of Windsor.
-
Fantastic Fathers brings the parental spirit back to Windsor
The Fantastic Fathers Community Group is giving families a special way to celebrate Father’s Day weekend with their return to St. Clair College.
Barrie
-
Motorcyclist dies in crash in Muskoka Lakes Township
OPP in Muskoka Lakes Township say a motorcyclist has died following a crash on Saturday.
-
Orillia addresses lifeguard shortages with creative measures
While communities across the country face lifeguard shortages ahead of the busy summer, the City of Orillia has devised a creative solution for its hiring process.
-
Brett Kissel hits the Casino Rama stage
Hundreds packed into the Casino Rama Resort Saturday night to watch Canada's very own country music singer Brett Kissel hit the stage.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area school support staff returning to jobs after accepting tentative deal
About 1,800 striking educational support workers in the Halifax area have voted in favour of a deal with the province and are heading back to their jobs on Monday.
-
'It's been really dehumanizing': Calls grow for leadership review of Blaine Higgs after Policy 713 changes
From musings about an early provincial election to calls for a leadership review, Policy 713 changes have prompted turbulence in New Brunswick politics.
-
Community affected by Tantallon, N.S., wildfire calls for long-term solutions
Many of the communities that had to leave their homes in the Tantallon-area wildfire only had one way in and out of their subdivision. Now, the community of Westwood Hills is pressuring the city to fast-track more exits.
Calgary
-
Bike swap offers something for everyone at Olympic Oval
Anyone in the market for a bike had a chance to get a deal at the Olympic Oval Saturday.
-
2 children in life-threatening condition airlifted to hospital following incident near Linden, Alberta
Two children were taken to a Calgary hospital in life-threatening condition Saturday after an accident involving an off-highway vehicle (OHV) and a pickup truck at the intersection of Range Road 252 and Township Road 310 near Linden.
-
Redcliff man faces multiple charges after gun fired at police
A Redcliff, Alberta man has been charged after shots were fired at police early Friday evening.
Winnipeg
-
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
-
Mayor of western Manitoba community says outpouring of support appreciated
The streets of this western Manitoba city were quiet Saturday as residents awaited confirmation on whether they knew any of the 15 killed or 10 injured in a horrific highway collision this week.
-
Winnipeg police investigating three separate Saturday stabbings
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three separate stabbings in the city on Saturday
Vancouver
-
B.C. milk bank urging mothers to donate breast milk
The BC Women's Hospital Provincial Milk Bank is looking to double the amount of donors it has to keep up with a growing need for breast milk.
-
'I need to know where my money is': TD customers react to direct deposit issue
Friday marked pay-day for many British Columbians, but some were shocked to find no cheque had been deposited. TD Bank was hit with "technical issues" that caused widespread outages for customers across western Canada.
-
New Westminster school board trustee behind fake Twitter account trolling people online
A New Westminster school board trustee has been revealed to be behind a Twitter account that was trolling community members. Dee Beattie was apparently tweeting under the fake account @AlfromNW / Allan Whitterstone for months.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting on Saddle Lake Cree Nation
One person is dead and two others were taken to hospital after a reported shooting on Saddle Lake Cree Nation Saturday.
-
Man dead after reported stabbing on Saddle Lake Cree Nation: RCMP
One person has been charged after the death of a man on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation Saturday.
-
Here's how wildfires are starting: experts answer your questions
As fires continue to burn in Canada, CTVNews.ca helps answer questions from how a wildfire starts to how a person can be held responsible for igniting one.