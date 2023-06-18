Charges laid after loaded firearm found during Mississauga traffic stop

Four people have been charged after a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop in Mississauga.

According to Peel Regional Police, an officer conducted the traffic stop near Mid-Way Boulevard and Invader Crescent.

Four people were taken into custody after the firearm was seized.

The suspects—two of whom are 20 years old and two of whom are 19 years old—are facing multiple firearm-related charges, including possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

The charges have not been proven in court.