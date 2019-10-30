

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police have charged a man in connection with a hate crime investigation after a Jewish centre in Georgina, Ont. was vandalized earlier this month.

The incident, which is being investigated by York Regional Police’s hate crime unit, occurred on Oct. 19 at the Chabad Jewish Centre near Richmond Park Drive and The Queensway South.

According to police, the suspect vandalized a temporary hut built on the property known as a sukkah, used during the week-long Jewish festival of Sukkot, as well as a sign.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said they arrested Saeed Ahmad, 35, of the Town of Georgina on Tuesday at his residence.

He is charged with mischief in relation to religious property, police said.

Earlier this week, a post on a Facebook page called the Chabad Jewish Centre of Georgina alleged that the same unknown suspect submitted a Google review of the centre featuring an image of Adolf Hitler and a man with a sword.

However, police have not confirmed if Ahmad is connected to the Google review.

In a news release issued Tuesday, York Regional Police said they do not tolerate hate crime in any form.

“Those who victimize individuals based on race, national or ethnic, origin, colour, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or mental or physical disability will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact police or to reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.