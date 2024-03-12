Charges laid after individual stabbed twice on bus in Oshawa

A 29-year-old is facing charges after a bus passenger was stabbed twice in Oshawa, Ont. last weekend.

Police say the incident took place around 3:10 a.m. on March 9, near King Street West and Stevenson Road.

According to investigators, a male suspect approached a passenger on a Durham Region Transit bus and stabbed him two times. He was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

The suspect fled the area and was taken into custody a short while later by police.

Investigators say the two individuals were not known to each other.

Police believe the same suspect is involved in a separate incident on March 3, in which an elderly male bus passenger was reportedly assaulted. The victim left the area prior to speaking with police, officials say. Police did not say what physical injuries were sustained.

A suspect identified by police as Oshawa resident Corey Vaskamp is facing multiple charges, including assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

The charges have not been tested in court.