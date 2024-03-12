Charges laid after individual stabbed twice on bus in Oshawa
A 29-year-old is facing charges after a bus passenger was stabbed twice in Oshawa, Ont. last weekend.
Police say the incident took place around 3:10 a.m. on March 9, near King Street West and Stevenson Road.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
According to investigators, a male suspect approached a passenger on a Durham Region Transit bus and stabbed him two times. He was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries, police say.
The suspect fled the area and was taken into custody a short while later by police.
Investigators say the two individuals were not known to each other.
Police believe the same suspect is involved in a separate incident on March 3, in which an elderly male bus passenger was reportedly assaulted. The victim left the area prior to speaking with police, officials say. Police did not say what physical injuries were sustained.
A suspect identified by police as Oshawa resident Corey Vaskamp is facing multiple charges, including assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
The charges have not been tested in court.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
'Organized crime group' may be using GPS trackers to target Asian business owners for break-ins: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning about a rise in break-ins that appear to be targeting Asian business owners' homes.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
Kate's 'photogate' scandal shows that relations between royals and the press rarely run smoothly
The scandal over Kate, Princess of Wales’ family snapshot — dubbed “photogate” — is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and the Royal Family.
The truth behind those white streaks trailing behind jets in the sky
We've all seen those white streaks trailing behind jets, creating stripes against the blue sky. But what are they?
Toronto area-cop demoted after crashing car on way home from bar, reporting it stolen to another police service
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car on the way home from a Port Hope bar before reporting it as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.