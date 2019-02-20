

Police have charged a 57-year-old Toronto man in connection with a series of robberies, including one where a bank teller had a gun pointed to her head.

It was shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 15 when a man walked into a bank near Wincott Drive and Eglinton Avenue West and started pointing a handgun at customers.

The man reportedly threw a bag at a teller and demanded that it be filled with cash.

When his request was fulfilled, he fled the bank, police said.

On the same day, 30 minutes later, police allege the same man walked into a bank branch near St. Clair Avenue West and Jane Street and again brandished a handgun.

In this case, police said, the man pointed the gun at an employee and demanded money.

According to authorities, when the employee started to back away in fear, the suspect jumped over the counter and grabbed a different employee by her neck.

He allegedly placed a gun to her head and made his demands for money again.

The victim complied, police said, but as the man started to flee the bank with the money, he was apprehended by officers who were called to the scene.

After the arrest, police said members of the service’s Hold Up Squad linked the perpetrator with a third robbery, this time at a convenience store near Weston Road and Church Street, that occurred four days earlier. He allegedly stole cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes, which he stuffed inside a gym bag before fleeing.

A suspect, identified as Bevon McDermott, of Toronto, has been charged with a dozen offences including three counts of robbery with a firearm and four counts of pointing a firearm.

He appeared in court on Saturday.

Anyone who has any other relevant information related to this investigation is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.