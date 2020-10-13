TORONTO -- A 21-year-old Toronto man has been charged in connection to an assault of a Mississauga gas station employee who was pelted with flames from a Roman candle.

Peel Regional Police say that at 12:33 a.m. on July 4, two male suspects entered a gas station at the corner of Eglinton Avenue East and Tomken Road.

The suspects are seen walking to the back of the store at the station, lighting a Roman candle, with one of the men pointing the candle at the cashier as bright flashes of flame shoot out at the victim.

A second man filmed the incident on a cell phone.

The employee suffered minor injuries as a result.

This week, police said a suspect identified as Mohammed Munin was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, mischief endangering life and forcible confinement.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on Dec. 15.

Police say they are still seeking a second man involved in the incident.

He was seen in the video released of the incident wearing red shoes, black pants and a dark blue shirt with yellow Nike writing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905 453–2121, Ext. 1233.