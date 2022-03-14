Charges laid after firearm, drugs found in vehicle that travelled through red lights in Toronto
A 25-year-old man is facing numerous charges after drugs and a firearm were found inside a vehicle that had failed to stop at red lights on a busy Toronto roadway.
The incident occurred on March 10 around 11:30 p.m.
According to investigators, a vehicle was observed driving dangerously through several red lights while travelling south on Yonge Street, near Highway 407. Officers noted the vehicle was involved in another incident in which the driver fled from police.
The York Region Police Service’s Air2 helicopter followed the vehicle until it stopped safely in Mississauga, where investigators say the driver was arrested at gunpoint.
When searching the driver and vehicle, police allegedly found a handgun and an unspecified quantity of cocaine.
A suspect identified as Toronto resident Daggem Tsegaye is facing 18 charges in connection with the investigation, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, tampering with a serial number of a firearm, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
