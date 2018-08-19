

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman in Etobicoke on Saturday.

Police say officers were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at around 6:30 p.m. and subsequently found two women suffering from obvious trauma.

One woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while a second woman, later identified as 84-year-old Elena Marcucci, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing.

The suspect, identified by police as Micahel Colastosti, of Toronto, faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.