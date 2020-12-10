TORONTO -- An Oshawa, Ont. man is facing charges after a cement truck he was driving fatally collided with a cyclist in Toronto last month, police say.

Officers arrived on the scene near Royal York Road and Judson Street in Etobicoke’s Mimico neighbourhood following a call for a personal injury collision at approximately 4:43 p.m. on Nov. 20

Police said a 59-year-old man was travelling southbound on Royal York Road on his bicycle at the time.

A cement truck, that was also travelling southbound on Royal York, made a right turn westbound on Judson Street and struck the cyclist, police said.

The cyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Following the incident, investigators said they determined that charges should be laid.

On Thursday, police charged an unidentified 48-year-old man from Oshawa with carless driving causing death as well as turn – not in safety under section 142 of the Highway Traffic Act.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom in April of 2021.