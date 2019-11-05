Three people have been charged after a cellphone store in Richmond Hill was robbed at knifepoint and its employees were tied up.

York Regional Police were called to a store at Major Mackenzie Drive East and Bayview Avenue around 2 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a robbery.

According to investigators, three men wearing face masks and armed with knives entered the store, grabbed the employees and restrained them using zip ties. The suspects then demanded cellphones, police said.

The employees were not physically injured.

The suspects fled the area in a silver vehicle with an unknown quantity of cellphones, police said.

Police said that the vehicle was found about an hour later near Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive. Three people were taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Vaughan resident Anthony Mitchell, 18, Toronto resident Yasir Mohamed, 23, and a 16-year-old boy have each been charged with robbery with a weapon and disguise with intent.

The teenager cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact their hold-up unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.