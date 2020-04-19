Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Loved ones remember those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Ontario
Three daughters left without parents after Ontario couple dies days apart of COVID-19
'I don't want them in Ontario': Premier Ford fires back after Trump suggests loosening border
Toronto develops 'more modern' tool to track COVID-19 data, ditches province's system
Ontario permits auto insurance companies to provide rebates amid pandemic
Mother pleads with workers to return to Ontario facility for vulnerable adults after daughter hospitalized
What has changed in Toronto since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic?
Travellers denied refunds during pandemic may have little-known option for getting money back