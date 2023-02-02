Charges laid after $500K worth of equipment fraudulently purchased from Oshawa company

Two people have been charged after about half a million dollars worth of equipment was fraudulently purchased from an Oshawa company.

According to Durham Regional Police, the suspects entered a business on Bloor Street Tuesday and purchased nearly $50,000 worth of equipment with fraudulent bank drafts.

The next day, the suspects returned to pick up the remaining pieces of equipment. Police say the company had realized the bank drafts were fraudulent and called police.

Both suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

Mississauga residents Marouf Yazbak, 20, and a 17-year-old male have both been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and utter forged documents.

The second suspect cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Durham police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.