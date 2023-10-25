Charges laid after 20-year-old female riding e-scooter fatally struck by truck in May 2023

Police have charged a driver with an offence under the Highway Traffic Act after they struck and killed a woman on an electric scooter in Oshawa last spring.

Durham police say that a GMC Sierra pickup was exiting a gas station near Harmony Road North and Taunton Road East on May 17 when it collided with a 20-year-old female on an electric scooter on the sidewalk.

The female was killed as a result of the collision while the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

“On Tuesday October 24 2023, the driver of the GMC pickup was charged by police. The driver, a 55-year-old male from Whitby was charged with Fail to Yield from Driveway under the Highway Traffic Act,” a Durham Regional Police media release issued on Wednesday states.

The driver remained on scene following the collision. Their identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed this collision is asked to contact Det. Const. Rayne of the Collision investigation Unit at 905-579-1520 (toll-free 1-888-579-1520) ext. 5256.