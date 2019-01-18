

CTV News Toronto





A Richmond Hill man is facing charges after a young woman reported that she was sexually assaulted while on a Line 1 subway train earlier this week.

The 18-year-old told police she was on a TTC train heading north from Bloor Station on Tuesday evening when she was sexually assaulted by a male passenger standing behind her.

Police say the suspect got off the train at Eglinton Station.

The woman reported the incident to police, who immediately began an investigation.

An arrest was made two days later.

A suspect identified as 26-year-old Edreese Mohabaty-Doost has been charged with sexual assault and indecent act.

He appeared in court on Thursday.