Charges laid after $13K stolen from victims targeted over social media and online dating platforms

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with an estimated $13,000 worth of thefts over a four-month time period.

According to investigators, victims were targeted on social media chat groups and online dating platforms between November 19, 2021 and Feb. 23, 2022. All of the victims were from the Toronto area.

Police say a man would meet his victims in person and eventually end up at their home. At that point, he would ask to use the victim's phone to make a call.

The suspect allegedly used the opportunity “to send electronic money transfers from the victims’ phones to himself,” police said.

Police also allege the man used the victims’ credit cards to make purchases.

Investigators say about $13,000 was stolen from the victims combined.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that Toronto resident Jackson Luu is facing multiple charges in connection with the theft investigation. The offences include attempted theft under $5,000, eight counts of theft under $5,000, 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime and eight counts of unauthorized use of credit card data.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is being urged to call 416-808-5100 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.