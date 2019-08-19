

CTV News Toronto





Charges are expected to be laid on Monday in connection with a multi-vehicle collision in Richmond Hill that left one person dead and five others injured.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Yonge Street and Townwood Drive at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night for a four-vehicle crash.

One vehicle flipped over and subsequently caught fire, according to police. Images from the scene showed debris scattered along the roadway as officers conducted an investigation into the collision.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to trauma centres with injuries and three others were taken to local hospital for treatment.

On Monday morning, investigators said they expect to lay charges against one of the drivers in connection with the incident, but did not specify what charges will be laid.