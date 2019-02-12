

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives are investigating after a 74-year-old woman was found dead at a Mississauga home on Tuesday morning.

Peel police officers responded to a 911 call at a residence on Rushton Crescent, near Burnhamthorpe Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard, at around 7:15 a.m.

Officers located Tan Nguyen deceased inside the home when they arrived.

A 76-year-old man, identified by police as Dinh Nguyen, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with this case.

Police have not disclosed the man’s relationship to the victim.

Police said there are “no outstanding suspects or danger to the community.”

Both the homicide unit and missing persons bureau are involved in the investigation.

The home is surrounded by police tape while forensic investigators comb for evidence.

“Our homicide investigators are on scene. We also have officers from our forensic identification services on scene and they’ll be assisting our officers from the homicide bureau in attempting to gather evidence, if there is any present at the residence,” Const. Akhil Mooken said.

Neighbours tell CTV News Toronto that a couple has lived in the home for the past 12 years.

One neighbour said the couple’s son was seen outside the home with police sometime this morning.