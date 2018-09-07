Chaka Khan to perform at TIFF's 'Quincy' premiere
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2014, file photo, Chaka Khan performs at the 13th annual "A Great Night in Harlem" gala concert in New York. Khan is being considered for induction next year in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 11:19AM EDT
TORONTO -- A performance by Chaka Khan, Mark Ronson and singer Yebba Smith has been added to the world premiere of a new Quincy Jones documentary at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The film's publicist says the trio will perform one original song from the film immediately after Sunday's afternoon screening at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
The mini-concert will be part of a post-screening event that's also set to include a Q&A with Jones himself, and co-directors Rashida Jones and Alan Hicks.
"Quincy" is billed as an intimate look into the life of the legendary composer, arranger and producer.
"Quincy" launches on Netflix on Sept. 21.