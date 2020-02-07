TORONTO -- The sentencing hearing for a 20-year-old woman who threw a chair off a downtown Toronto balcony over a busy highway last year is set to resume today.

On Jan. 14, Marcella Zoia arrived at a Toronto courthouse expecting to learn her fate, but an argument presented by the Crown delayed just that.

Zoia pleaded guilty to mischief endangering life back in November 2019 in connection with the February incident that was caught on camera and shared widely online.

The video showed the woman launch a chair off the balcony over the busy Gardiner Expressway.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Following the mass-circulation of the video, investigators with the Toronto Police Service urged the woman to come forward and identify herself.

Zoia then turned herself in to officials a few days later.

At the start of Zoia’s sentencing hearing in January, the Crown, Heather Keating, argued that Zoia posted video of the incident to her Snapchat account, but the 20-year-old maintains that someone else made the social media post.

At the time, Zoia’s lawyer, Gregory Leslie, told reporters that the Crown was anticipating cross-examining another witness on the matter. Leslie said this cross-examination could affect the sentence his client receives.

Keating is seeking a sentence of six months in jail, while Leslie is calling for a suspended sentence.

A suspended sentence, according to Leslie, would include Zoia being put on probation with undetermined conditions for an unknown period of time.

Zoia has been out on bail since February 2019, with conditions she live with her mother, refrain from contact with the four other individuals named in the incident and stay away from the Maple Leaf Square Condos, where the incident took place.

Back in March 2019, the 20-year-old was expelled from the dental hygiene program she was enrolled in.

Since then, her lawyer said she “models when the opportunity presents itself.”

Zoia made a quick cameo in Drake’s music video in December 2019, which generated major media coverage. The Toronto rapper then had her removed entirely, saying “certain people we don’t condone.”

The sentencing hearing is expected to resume at Old City Hall at 10 a.m.