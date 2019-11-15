TORONTO – A 19-year-old woman accused of throwing a chair off a downtown Toronto high-rise balcony is expected to plead guilty this morning.

Marcella Zoia arrived at Old City Hall through a back entrance just before her 10 a.m. court appearance wearing all black and large sunglasses.

She told CTV News Toronto that she will be pleading guilty in connection with a February incident that was caught on camera and shared widely online.

The video showed a young woman launch a chair off a balcony over a busy highway.

Following the mass-circulation of the video, Toronto police urged the woman to come forward and identify herself.

Zoia turned herself in to officials a few days later.

She was subsequently charged with mischief endangering life, mischief endangering property under $5,000 and common nuisance.

Last month, the woman’s lawyer Gregory Leslie said the case was close to a resolution.

More details to come…