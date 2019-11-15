TORONTO – A 19-year-old woman accused of throwing a chair off a downtown Toronto high-rise balcony is expected to plead guilty this morning.

Marcella Zoia arrived at Old City Hall through a back entrance just before her 10 a.m. court appearance wearing all black and large sunglasses.

Marcella Zoia

She told CTV News Toronto that she will be pleading guilty in connection with a February incident that was caught on camera and shared widely online.

The video showed a young woman launch a chair off a balcony over a busy highway.

chair toss girl

Following the mass-circulation of the video, Toronto police urged the woman to come forward and identify herself.

Zoia turned herself in to officials a few days later.

She was subsequently charged with mischief endangering life, mischief endangering property under $5,000 and common nuisance.

Last month, the woman’s lawyer Gregory Leslie said the case was close to a resolution.

More details to come…