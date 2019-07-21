

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A short ceremony was held on Sunday afternoon in honour of the two people who lost their lives and 13 people who were injured in a deadly summer rampage along the Danforth one year ago.

Speaking from a stage set up in Withrow Park, located near the stretch of Danforth Avenue where last year’s shooting took place, Toronto Police Services Chaplain Rev. Wendell Gibbs stressed the need to show support and compassion to those still grieving.

“We are here to express our love and support and our compassion to the families of those who were lost and to those who were injured or witnessed unspeakable violence, as well as for a community that was shaken a year ago tomorrow,” Gibbs said.

On the evening of July 22, 2018, a gunman opened fire at people sitting in restaurants and walking along Danforth Avenue in the heart of Toronto’s Greektown. Eighteen-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Juliana Kozis were killed during the attack.

On Sunday, family members or designated representatives placed flowers in vases for the two victims. Their names, along with the names of everyone affected by the shooting, were read aloud, followed by a moment of silence.

“To the families of those who died, we say our hearts go out to you. We share your grief, and you are not alone,” Gibbs said. “By standing together united in our brokenness and sadness, we dare to declare a message of hope and resilience in the face of evil. Evil will not flourish. Love will reign.”

An interfaith choir performed and an original poem was read by Al Moritz, Toronto’s poet laureate. Trees have been planted in the park for both Fallon and Kozis, Gibbs said, to represent the strength of the community.

After the ceremony, Gibbs encouraged residents to write messages of hope on the sidewalk using chalk.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said he spoke with the families of the victims prior to the ceremony.

“You don’t get through these things, as the pastor said, ever, when you lose a child or a loved one. They did say thank you and I think they all feel a sense of gratitude that this was done in a very Toronto way—understated but very meaningful. It was something that I think will touch us all.”

Reflecting on the Danforth shooting, Tory also said the incident, as well as the North York van attack that occurred three months earlier, marked a “loss of innocence” for the city.

“We saw that very bad things can happen here in different circumstances and very close proximity in time,” Tory said. “And then most of all it showed this community is incredibly capable of healing itself.”

“This city pulled together in the wake of the Yonge street tragedy and in the wake of the Danforth, to a city that never thought those kinds of things would happen here… People came to the Danforth the next day.”

“It’s typical of Toronto,” Tory added.

Last month, Toronto police released details of their investigation into the summer shooting, saying that the victims “may never know the answer to why” 29-year-old Faisal Hussain fired a gun into the street that night.

Police determined that Hussain acted alone and had no affiliation with any radical ideologies, hate groups, or terrorist organizations. An investigation revealed that he had “extensive history of mental health issues.”

A vigil is scheduled to take place on Monday night at Alexander The Great Parkette.