

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





An Air Canada flight was delayed at Pearson Airport this morning after the airline said a passenger’s cellphone caught fire on the plane.

Peter Fitzpatrick, a spokesperson for Air Canada, said there were 266 customers on board the flight, which was headed to Vancouver.

He said the phone caught fire at around 7 a.m. as the flight crew was preparing for takeoff.

Crews immediately extinguished the fire and the plane was not damaged, Fitzpatrick added.

The owner of the phone did suffer some injuries and was treated by emergency personnel who responded to the scene.

Fitzpatrick said the person was able to walk off the plane and the flight has since departed from the Toronto area airport.

It is not known why the phone caught fire.