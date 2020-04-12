TORONTO -- One person was taken into custody following a police chase downtown Sunday evening that was caught on video.

Toronto police said they responded to the area of Bathurst Street and King Street West just after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a person with a knife.

Several videos showing the pursuit and the arrest were posted on social media.

In one of the videos, a suspect allegedly armed with a knife is seen being chased by officers and police cruisers as the suspect tried to evade arrest, running along an almost empty Bathurst Street.

Two of the officers appear to have their weapons drawn while they were pursuing the suspect.

It is not known how long the pursuit was. However, the suspect was apprehended four blocks away on Front and Bathurst streets.

In another video moments before the suspect was caught, a police car appears to have run over the suspect. The video then shows several officers arresting the suspect.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, Toronto paramedics said

Toronto police have not released further details of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assaul, said Toronto police was in touch with the agency regarding the incident.

"The SIU is currently monitoring the situation to see if the injuries meet our threshold to invoke our mandate," the spokesperson said in a statement.