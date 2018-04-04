

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A UPS courier was caught on camera tossing a package nearly 20 feet towards a resident’s door.

Kevin Wong was expecting a delivery Tuesday, but told CTV News Toronto he was surprised when he peeked at video camera footage of his driveway. The footage showed a UPS delivery person tossing a package in the air over a flight of stairs. Wong posted the video to Facebook, asking viewers if they would trust UPS with their property after watching.

“I don’t think any consumer would want their package handled that way,” Wong said. "Even if I was ordering a frisbee, I don't think you should throw a parcel like that. You really don't know what's inside."

On Wednesday, UPS told CTV News Toronto that employees receive regular training to safely transport and deliver packages, and that they will be investigating the situation.

“We are sorry for the way this package was delivered. We will investigate the situation and take appropriate action,” the company said in a statement

In 2011, a FedEx employee was also recorded tossing a computer monitor over a fence and in 2014 a UPS driver was seen kicking a package out of a door.

Wong said he is not angry at the courier, but hopes the company will stress the importance of care when it comes to deliveries.