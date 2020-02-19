TORONTO -- Ontario's Catholic teachers are back at the bargaining table with the provincial government today in a bid to head off further job action.

The union representing Catholic teachers announced Tuesday that a mediator had ordered both sides to resume contract talks, which had been stalled for weeks.

But the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association says it's also prepared to hold rotating, one-day strikes starting next week if they can't make progress.

All four of Ontario's teachers' unions are holding strikes as they try to hammer out new contracts with the province.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has repeatedly said the teachers are holding out for higher wages, but the unions say they're more concerned about issues such as increased class sizes and mandatory e-learning courses.

All four labour groups plan to hold a provincewide strike on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.