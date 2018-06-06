

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Casino Rama has been fined $50,000 for a slip-and-fall incident that left two workers critically injured.

The incident happened on Dec. 5, 2016. According to the Ministry of Labour, a worker slipped and fell while walking through the parking lot. When other workers went to assist, one of them fell as well.

The two workers who fell were taken to hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators with the ministry discovered that the parking lot where the workers fell was covered in ice and snow and was very slippery. Surveillance footage also showed that seven other people had fallen in the parking lot earlier the same day.

The Ministry found that while Casino Rama salted walkways and customer parking lots, it did not do the same for employee parking lots at the time of the accident.

The casino pled guilty to violating the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

In addition to the $50,000 fine, the court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge.