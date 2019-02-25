

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The cases of seven students facing sex assault charges following an investigation into alleged incidents at a private Toronto school has been put over.

Toronto police have said two of the incidents were alleged sexual assaults while the third was an alleged assault.

The charges against the boys stem from three alleged incidents that occurred at St. Michael's College School in the fall term.

During a brief hearing on Monday, the Crown said they have provided more disclosure in the case.

The cases have been put over to April 1 and April 8.

The police investigation at the all-boys private Catholic school led to the expulsion of all seven teens who have been charged.