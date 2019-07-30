

Katherine DeClerq , CTV News Toronto





The case of a mother of a three-year-old boy who was swept away into the Grand River west of Orangeville last year will be heard by a judge and jury.

The 35-year-old appeared in court on Tuesday to face charges in connection with her son’s death. She appeared calm and when asked if she wanted to address the court, she declined.

According to investigators, Michelle Hanson and her son, Kaden Young, were driving southbound on 10th Line in Amaranth Township on the morning of Feb. 21 when the vehicle failed to stop at a road closure sign and plummeted into the river.

The boy slipped from his mother’s arms as the pair was trying to escape from the sinking vehicle, police said.

Hanson was able to get to safety, but her son was caught in a strong current and was pulled under the water.

The three-year-old’s body was found by a fisherman in the river near Belwood Lake on April 21 after months of searching.

Hanson has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and impaired driving causing death. A third dangerous driving causing death charge was withdrawn by the Crown on Tuesday.

The case is scheduled to return to court again on Sept. 30 ahead of a trial.